David Koch, billionaire backer of US conservative causes, dies at 79

David Koch, a businessman and political activist who together with his brother financed a network of conservative donors, has died at age 79, a family statement said Friday.

Koch co-owned Koch Industries with his brother Charles. David Koch stepped down from his management role at the Kansas-based energy and chemical company last year due to declining health.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” Charles Koch said in a statement. “Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.”

The brothers tied as 11th richest in the world in a ranking by Forbes magazine. They used their wealth to build a network of donors to conservative political causes and candidates, and mobilize voters and politicians in support of small government and free market ideals.

While the Koch brothers also backed the Republican Party, they have not been vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, criticizing him over immigration and protectionist trade policies.

David Koch also donated millions of dollars to cancer research, medical centres, arts and cultural centres and public policy organizations. The family statement said David Koch’s pledges and contributions totalled more than 1.3 billion dollars.

David Koch was a student athlete and showed an aptitude for technology, the family statement said. He became and engineer, joined the family business and eventually was named its chief executive officer.

In 1980 he was the vice presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party, joining with presidential candidate Ed Clark on a platform that advocated for individual rights.