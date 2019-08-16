Danish politicians mock Trump’s interest in buying Greenland

Stockholm, 16 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Former Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen was one of several Danish politicians to express scepticism on Friday in response to US President Donald Trump’s reported interest in buying Greenland.

“It must be an April Fool’s Day joke,” Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Trump has expressed interest in Greenland “with varying degrees of seriousness,” citing unnamed advisers as saying he asked White House counsels to “look into the idea” of purchasing the world’s largest island.

Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, one of two lawmakers in the Danish parliament elected from Greenland, also rejected the idea.

“No thanks to Trump buying Greenland! On the contrary, a better and more equal partnership with Denmark should be the way forward for a stronger and in the long-term more independent Greenland,” Larsen wrote on Twitter.

Trump, who is scheduled to make his first visit to Denmark early next month, expressed repeated interest in the autonomous Danish territory’s resources and geopolitical importance, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It cited current and former White House officials as saying Trump’s intentions may be to strengthen military presence in the Arctic or to leave an Alaska-type legacy.

Martin Lidegaard, the foreign affairs spokesman for the Social Liberals that back the minority Danish government, referred to Trump’s interest as a joke but recognized the fears of using it for military purposes.

“Trump to buy Greenland?! Hopefully a joke, but otherwise terrible idea with the risk of militarization of Greenland and less independence for the Greenlandic people – in addition great loss for Denmark,” Lidegaard wrote on Twitter.

With a population of around 56,000, the icy territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans is mostly self-ruled, though Denmark remains in charge of foreign affairs, defence and monetary policy.

Greenland receives some 560 million dollars in annual subsidies from Denmark, amounting to more than half of the territory’s revenues.

This would not be the first time the US has set its sights on Greenland. In 1946, under president Harry Truman, the US offered Denmark 100 million dollars to buy the 2 million-square-kilometre island – an offer the Danes refused.