Croatian president says will soon announce officially candidacy for 2nd term

Zagreb, 9 August 2019 (MIA) – President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in an interview with the Croatian weekly newspaper “Hrvatski Tjednik” that she would soon formally announce her candidacy for the second term, HINA reports.

“Of course, I will rerun for the presidency. I will soon announce it,” the president says in the interview published on Thursday.

She said that she did not want to turn her back on Croatia now and that therefore she would not accept offers for more lucrative jobs abroad.

” I do not want to leave my Croatian people and my own children who see their future here.”

She went on to say that she first and foremost counts on the support of the Croatian people and that she is loyal t0 the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) .

My loyalty to the HDZ does not exclude my loyalty to a wide spectrum of people who love Croatia, she said.

Declining to comment on presidential hopefuls she said that she would not conduct a mudslinging campaign.

As for the ‘For the homeland ready’ salute, the president said that all that is the matter of the intentions.

If this salute renews sympathy for the Independent State of Croatia (NDH), it is then unacceptable, she said adding that its use by HOS war veterans who defended Croatia in the 1991-1995 war could be tolerated.