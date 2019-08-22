0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Court rejects Katica Janeva’s appeal against detention order

Skopje-based Criminal Court rejected on Thursday SPO's chief prosecutor Katica Janeva's appeal against detention order, the Court told MIA.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 22 August 2019 20:33
Back to top button
Close