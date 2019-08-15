Court orders release of Iranian oil tanker held by Gibraltar 

Gibraltar‘s Supreme Court has ordered the release of an Iranian oil tanker seized by the British overseas territory more than a month ago, the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper reported.

British troops helped capture the tanker Grace 1 on July 4 off Gibraltar, alleging that the vessel was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

The vessel was scheduled to be released on Thursday. But at the last minute, the United States reportedly asked Gibraltar‘s government not to lift the detention.

After the Grace 1 was impounded, Iran responded by seizing the British-flagged Stena Impero and the Panama-flagged MT Riah in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important shipping route to and from the oil-rich Gulf region.