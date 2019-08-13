0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Court orders another 30-day detention for Bojan Jovanovski and Zoran Mileski

The Skopje court has extended Tuesday the detention for Bojan Jovanovski (Boki 13) and Zoran Mileski (Zoki Kicheec), who are suspects in the Racket case, for another 30 days.

Silvana Kochovska 13 August 2019 15:59
