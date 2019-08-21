0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideoVideo statement

Court orders 30-day detention for Janeva

The Skopje-based Criminal Court ordered late Wednesday a 30-day detention for SPO's chief prosecutor Katica Janeva.

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 August 2019 22:04
Back to top button
Close