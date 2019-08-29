Council of Public Prosecutors to start procedure for dismissing Janeva

Related Articles
President Pendarovski meets General Šundov
29 August 2019 16:22
North Macedonia, Croatia to promote military cooperation
29 August 2019 15:43
Council of Public Prosecutors sets in motion procedure for Janeva’s dismissal
29 August 2019 15:28
MPs submit over 40 amendments to public prosecution bill
29 August 2019 14:49
Q2 2019 sees negative population increase
29 August 2019 13:40
Air transport of goods, passengers on the rise: statistics
29 August 2019 13:01
10th MakeDox closes with awards ceremony29 August 2019 11:40