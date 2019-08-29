0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Council of Public Prosecutors to start procedure for dismissing Janeva

The Council of Public Prosecutors has ruled unanimously to start a procedure for the dismissal of Katica Janeva from her post as chief of the Special Prosecutor's Office, citing that "all conditions were met" to do so.

Magdalena Reed 29 August 2019 11:45
