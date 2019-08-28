0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Council of Public Prosecutors to decide over Janeva’s dismissal on Thursday

The Council of Public Prosecutors will decide whether to open a procedure for the dismissal of SPO's head Katica Janeva for lack of professionalism at a meeting on Thursday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 27 August 2019 20:24
