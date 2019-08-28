Council of Public Prosecutors to decide over Janeva’s dismissal on Thursday

Related Articles
FM Dimitrov holds farewell meeting with Croatian Ambassador
27 August 2019 19:13
Parliament committee to debate bill on public prosecution Thursday
27 August 2019 18:59
Make utmost efforts for EU accession talks in October, Zaev tells diplomats
27 August 2019 18:32
Prosecutors know where Racket money has ended
27 August 2019 16:37
MoI vetting working group to hold first meeting on Thursday
27 August 2019 16:22
Zaev isn’t mentioned in Kamchev’s statement: prosecutor
27 August 2019 16:19
Провери го и оваClose
-
Negotiations on public prosecution law enter crucial week26 August 2019 9:58
-
I’ve been disassociating myself from Janeva from the start23 August 2019 15:14
-
Court rejects Katica Janeva’s appeal against detention order22 August 2019 20:33