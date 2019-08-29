0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Council of Public Prosecutors sets in motion procedure for Janeva’s dismissal

The Council of Public Prosecutors has ruled unanimously to start a procedure for the dismissal of Katica Janeva from her post as chief of the Special Prosecutor's Office, according to Council President Kole Shteriev.

Magdalena Reed 29 August 2019 15:28

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close