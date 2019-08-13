0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil Society

Council of Ambassadors: Fair court ruling in Racket case would guarantee rule of law

President Stevo Pendarovski's address to the public regarding the Racket case was welcomed by the Council of Ambassadors, a non-profit organization of former ambassadors and foreign ministers.

Magdalena Reed 13 August 2019 11:11
