BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Consumer price index up by 0.8 pct in July: statistics

According to the State Statistical Office data, the Consumer Price Index in July 2019 in comparison with July 2018 increased by 0.8%, while the Retail Price Index increased by 0.7%.

Silvana Kochovska 7 August 2019 14:42
Back to top button
Close