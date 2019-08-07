Consumer price index up by 0.8 pct in July: statistics

Related Articles
Measures against African swine fever taken, outbreak isn’t ruled out
7 August 2019 19:01
EBRD provides €4 mil for energy efficiency in households
7 August 2019 14:35
Vets to hold meeting on African swine fever
7 August 2019 10:51
Zaev announces €5 billion investment cycle
7 August 2019 9:51
No cases of African swine fever in North Macedonia: minister
6 August 2019 16:58
Exports increase by 14.1 pct in H1 2019: statistics
6 August 2019 12:59
Провери го и оваClose
-
Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic ties with India after Kashmir move7 August 2019 19:12
-
Report: Croatian police cross into Bosnia to beat, repel migrants7 August 2019 19:10
-
MIA FLASH7 August 2019 18:11