Committee adopts 10 amendments to PPO bill; 41 remain for consideration

The Parliamentary European Affairs Committee has adopted ten of the submitted amendments to the public prosecution bill, with the remaining 41 to be considered in the next two days, according to committee chair Artan Grubi.

Magdalena Reed 30 August 2019 10:11

