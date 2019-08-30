Colombia accuses Venezuela of hosting new group of FARC rebels

Colombian President Ivan Duque accused Venezuela on Thursday of hosting a group of ex-commanders and fighters from the former guerrilla movement FARC, who announced they were resuming their armed struggle.

The group does not represent a new guerrilla movement, but “a gang of drug-trafficking terrorists who are hosted and supported by the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro” in Venezuela, Duque said in an address to the nation.

In a video released overnight, former FARC commander Luciano Marin, better known by his guerrilla name Ivan Marquez, announced “a new phase in the armed struggle” and accused the government of not having honored the peace deal that led to the demobilization of about 7,000 fighters.

The agreement negotiated in Havana ended 52 years of conflict in 2016. FARC was turned into a political party and given ten seats in Congress.

Armed conflict in Colombia has left more than 260,000 people dead since 1958 and displaced nearly 8 million people, according to the governmental National Centre for Historical Memory.

Marquez had gone missing more than a year ago. In the video, he was flanked by about 20 people dressed in fatigues. They included former FARC commander Seuxis Hernandez, alias Jesus Santrich, who is facing drug-trafficking charges and who went missing on June 30, as well as two other ex-commanders.

Duque said a “special unit” had been created to pursue the group, and that the government was offering a reward of 3 billion pesos (860,000 dollars) for information leading to the capture of each of its members.

The president also said he had asked Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to help Colombia track them down.

In the video, Marquez said he would seek an alliance with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, which is estimated to have more than 2,000 fighters and which has not been able to reach a peace deal with the government.

He said FARC members would not target police and soldiers “respectful of the people’s interests,” but Colombia‘s “oligarchy,” and would not kidnap civilians for ransom.

In a video published on Twitter, one of the ELN leaders, known as Uriel, said the group was “open” to Marquez’s proposal.

Rodrigo Londono, leader of the FARC party, rejected Marquez’s announcement. “The common goal for the vast majority is peace in Colombia,” he tweeted.

Londono told Blu Radio he “apologized” to the international community that had backed the peace process.

The Organization of American States (OAS), the Venezuelan opposition and the embassies of Spain and Germany expressed their continuing support for the peace process, broadcaster Caracol reported.

Marquez’s announcement encouraged critics of the peace process, who regard it as being too lenient on the ex-rebels.

“The country needs to be conscious that there was no peace process, but a pardon to some people responsible for atrocious crimes,” tweeted former President Alvaro Uribe, who campaigned against the peace deal.

He called for the agreement to be removed from the constitution and to be “reformed.”

Peace Commissioner Miguel Ceballos said Marquez’s plans would not “in any way affect” the implementation of the peace deal.

Centrist Senator Roy Barreras, who helped to negotiate the peace agreement, dismissed Marquez’s group as having “no operative capacity” and representing no threat.

Former President Juan Manuel Santos, who signed the peace deal, said that 90 percent of former FARC fighters supported it.

The country’s post-conflict tribunal, which investigates war crimes, said those rearming would not be able to participate in its investigations and could thus not be handed milder sentences if found guilty of crimes.

Critics of the government say it is not affording sufficient protection to former FARC fighters and community leaders who are being killed by paramilitary, criminal and guerrilla groups around the country.

“In two years, more than 500 social leaders have been killed, and 150 guerrilla fighters are dead amid indifference and indolence on the part of the state,” Marquez said in the video.

Not all FARC fighters initially joined the peace process, and others have abandoned it since then. Even before Marquez’s announcement, about 2,000 FARC dissidents were estimated to be operating in the countryside.