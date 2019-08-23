0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil SocietyMakedonija.Slajder

Citizens partially informed about Parliament’s work, IDSCS survey finds

A recent field survey conducted by the Institute for Democracy "Sociatas Civilis" (IDSCS) on citizens' perceptions about the work of Parliament for the period June 2018- April 2019, has found that opinions are divided in terms of how familiar citizens are with the Parliament's work. The survey was conducted between May 12-26, 2019 on a sample of 1.000 respondents. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 23 August 2019 17:40
Back to top button
Close