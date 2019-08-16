China’s UN ambassador voices criticism of India’s actions in Kashmir

China’s ambassador to the United Nations on Friday blamed India for escalating tension in Kashmir and accused the government in New Delhi of violating a bilateral agreement.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said India’s action “has also challenged China’s sovereign interests.”

The Indian government stoked regional tensions last week when it revoked Kashmir‘s special status and restructured the state’s governance.

“Such unilateral practice by India is not valid in relation to China and will not challenge China’s exercise of sovereignty and administrative jurisdiction over the territory,” Zhang said during a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council.

The removal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which confers special status on Jammu and Kashmir and gives it a certain amount of autonomy, triggered an escalation in a long-running feud with Pakistan over control of the region.

Pakistan and India control only parts of Kashmir, but each has laid claim to the entire region since they gained independence from Britain in 1947. Another part of Kashmir belongs to China.

Zhang said peace and stability in the border region are at risk and China is “seriously concerned,” urging Pakistan and India to find a peaceful resolution of the tensions.

China arranged the meeting of the Security Council after Pakistan requested it, citing concerns about dangers to world peace.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the disputed Himalayan region in the more than 70 years since the partitioning that created Pakistan.