Byrnes on Twitter: North Macedonia to demonstrate its commitment to adherence to the rule of law

Now is the time for North Macedonia to demonstrate its commitment to adherence to the rule of law, US Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes said on Twitter, sharing yesterday's tweet from the EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn on the “Racket” case and the fight against corruption.

Silvana Kochovska 12 August 2019 21:27
