Bulgarian Defence Ministry pays full price for F-16 deal

Sofia, 12 August 2019 (MIA) – The Bulgarian Defence Ministry has remitted the full amount of 1.2 billion US dollars for the purchase of eight F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft and related equipment and armament, thus honouring Bulgaria’s commitment under a set of agreements with the United States government, the Defence Ministry’s press office reported on Monday, BTA news agency informs.

The remittance was made on August 8 from the Defence Ministry to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), with the money going into an account of the Republic of Bulgaria. As the DSCA confirmed receipt of the payment, the agreements became effective for the US side as well, and their practical implementation went underway.

The agreements on the F-16 deal were signed by Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov on July 11 and ratified by the Bulgarian National Assembly on July 26 after an unsuccessful presidential veto.