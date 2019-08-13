Britain’s Murray will not play singles at the US Open

Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray said he won’t play singles at the US Open after a defeat at the Cincinnati Masters on Monday.

The 32-year-old Scot, who was defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Frenchman Richard Gasquet in his first competitive singles contest since having hip surgery in January, said he has decided not to take a wild card for the major tournament starting at the end of the month.

“We were hoping to maybe hold a wild card until a little bit closer to the time to see how I feel and get some matches hopefully and a bit of practice,” Murray said. “[It was] a decision I made with my team. I didn’t want to take a wild card today because I just didn’t know how I was going to feel after a match.”

Murray said that while he felt no major pain during the match against Gasquet, his legs felt “quite heavy” at the end of it “and that’s probably not going to change a whole lot in a couple of weeks.”

Murray added that he was planning on playing men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the US Open, while he may play singles next at the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina which starts later this week.

The three-time grand slam winner had not played individually since the Australian Open in January, where he feared his career might be over because of a recurring hip injury.