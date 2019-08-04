0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.Slajder

Bribe solicitations should be reported: MoI spokesman

Every citizen should be encouraged to report to the authorities bribe attempts by law-enforcement or customs officers, Interior Minister spokesman Toni Angelovski said Sunday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 4 August 2019 13:13
