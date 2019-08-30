Brazil forbids burning of land during dry season

Given the devastating forest fires in Brazil, the government has banned the burning of land during the dry season.

For a period of 60 days from Thursday, no more fires may be laid to unlock pasture and arable land, a decree published in the Official Journal said.

However, exemptions are available to indigenous communities that grow crops for self-sufficiency and for fires that have been approved by the relevant environmental authorities for the purpose of fire prevention, firefighting or plant health.

According to a report from Folha de Sao Paulo, the ban is part of a package of measures Bolsonaro plans to present at the Planalto Palace next week to combat the fires.

The measures are being organized by the president’s chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, who is due to travel to the country’s fire-hit north next week.

“I will speak with the governors of the Amazon region so that we can take the needs of everyone into account,” he told the newspaper.

The worst fires for years are currently raging across the country. Since the beginning of the year, almost 85,000 fires have been recorded in the South American country, 75 percent more than in the same period last year.

About half of the fires were recorded in the Amazon region, and one-third in the Cerrado savanna in south-eastern Brazil.

In the nine states of the Amazon, the number of fires has even doubled compared to last year.

In the opinion of environmentalists, farmers usually set fire to deforested land in order to create new grazing land and farmland for soybean cultivation. Because of the dry season, however, the fires have repeatedly spread to intact forest areas.

Critics accuse right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro – a climate change skeptic – of creating a climate where farmers feel encouraged to burn more and more.

Bolsonaro sees unexploited economic potential in the Amazon rainforest and wants to open up more land for agriculture, mining, and energy production.

Because of his environmental policies, Bolsonaro recently came in for international criticism, primarily at last weekend’s G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz.

Because the rainforest in the Amazon can store immense amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2), it also has great significance for the global climate.

Several European countries now want row back on the ratification of a new free trade agreement between the EU and the South American economic alliance Mercosur.

The G7 countries at the weekend also offered financial assistance to Brazil to support the firefighting and reforestation efforts.

Bolsonaro reacted by rejecting interference in his country’s internal affairs and insisted on Brazil’s sovereignty.

However, given the international pressure, he approved the use of the military. Thousands of soldiers are now supporting the firefighting operations in the Amazon and are searching for arsonists.

“The balance is positive. We can see that the number of fires has dropped significantly,” said Vice Admiral Ralph Dias da Silveira.