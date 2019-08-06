Bolton presses Russia, China to withdraw support for Maduro

Bogota, 6 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The United States on Tuesday pressed Russia and China to withdraw their support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, warning that Russian military presence in the country could contribute to a “foreign intervention.”

“To both Russia and China, we say that your support to the Maduro regime is intolerable,” US National Security Adviser John Bolton told attendees of a conference on Venezuela being held in the Peruvian capital, Lima.

The International Conference for Democracy in Venezuela brought together representatives from than 50 countries seeking to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Venezuela.

“We say again to Russia, and especially to those who control its finances: ‘Do not double down on a bad bet!'” Bolton said. “To China, which is already desperate to recoup its financial losses, the quickest route to getting repaid is to support a new legitimate government.”

“China argues against foreign intervention in Venezuela, which is a good argument for all Cuban and Russian military and paramilitary forces to leave Venezuela immediately,” he added.

Russia has admitted to sending military technicians to Venezuela as part of its defence cooperation with the South American country, but has denied deploying troops for military operations.

“We seek the peaceful transfer of power, but as [US] President [Donald] Trump has said from the beginning: ‘All options are on the table,'” Bolton said later in his speech.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio called on the international community to increase humanitarian aid to Venezuelans and support to countries receiving Venezuelan migrants.

“It is time to take decisions regarding the situation in Venezuela,” Popolizio said. “The indifference of the international community is not an option.”

He called for the creation of “an adequate international atmosphere to favour a peaceful solution in Venezuela,” which would include the rapid organization of fresh elections.

Bolton addressed the conference shortly after Washington froze the assets of the Venezuelan government and prohibited US companies from doing business with the state.

“We are taking this step to deny Maduro access to the global financial system, and to further isolate him internationally,” the US national security adviser said.

The move was seen as a significant escalation of US attempts to force the resignation of Maduro, who won a second term in a disputed election last year. The Venezuelan president has presided over an economic collapse while engaging in a power struggle with opposition leader Juan Guaido.

“The time for dialogue is over. Now is the time for action,” Bolton vowed.

The Venezuelan government rejected the sanctions as an act of “economic terrorism” to “force an unconstitutional change of government in the country.”

The US Treasury said it maintained several authorizations that permit humanitarian-related transactions in Venezuela.

The Trump administration has already issued 30 rounds of sanctions targeting approximately 200 individuals and entities in the South American country, the White House said in a statement.

About 4 million Venezuelans have fled the crisis abroad, up from 695,000 in late 2015, according to UN data.

More than 1.4 million Venezuelans are living in neighbouring Colombia, which on Monday announced that it was granting Colombian citizenship to children born from Venezuelan parents on its territory since August 2015.