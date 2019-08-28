Bolsonaro wants apology from Macron before accepting G7 fire money

Buenos Aires, 27 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said certain conditions must be met before he will accept G7 aid to combat the devastating Amazon fires, including an apology from French President Emmanuel Macron.

“First, Macron should take back the insults against me,” Bolsonaro said as he left his residence on Tuesday, accusing Macron of calling him a “liar.”

Bolsanaro said the French president had also questioned Brazil’s sovereignty over the response to the thousands of fires blanketing the Amazon.

The G7 countries pledged 20 million dollars in emergency aid to Brazil during their weekend summit in Biarritz to help with the firefighting operations.

Macron has described the Amazon as a “common good” necessary to protect against climate change and said that coordinated global action was needed.

A recent spate of Amazon fires follows moves by the Brazilian government to open more of the rainforest to mining and agriculture, with satellite data indicating that the pace of deforestation is increasing rapidly.

The hard-line Bolsonaro has warned foreign powers against interfering in his country’s internal affairs.

“We cannot accept that a president, Macron, unleashes unreasonable and gratuitous attacks on the Amazon, nor that he disguises his intentions behind the idea of a G7 ‘alliance’ to ‘save’ the Amazon, as if we were a colony or a no-man’s-land,” Bolsonaro tweeted earlier.

France and other EU countries have threatened to block an EU trade deal with the South American Mercosur group of countries because of Bolsonaro’s environmental policy.

Macron said at the Biarritz talks that Bolsonaro “did not tell me the truth” about his plans for the rainforest during talks at June’s G20 summit in Japan that led to the approval of a trade agreement.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump said his country is fully supportive of Bolsonaro and supports his efforts to fight the raging wildfires in the Amazon.

Bolsonaro “is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil – Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!” Trump said in a tweet.

The Brazilian leader responded on Twitter, saying his country is fighting the wildfires “with great success.”

“The fake news campaign built against our sovereignty will not work. The US can always count on Brazil,” Bolsonaro added.