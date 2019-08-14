0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Belgrade reacts to North Macedonia’s Supreme Court ruling not to extradite Tomor Morina

Official Belgrade reacted to the ruling by the Supreme Court of the Republic of North Macedonia, which backed the decision by the Primary Court’s Department for Organized Crime and Corruption Criminal Council that no legal grounds exist for extraditing ex-KLA member Tomor Morina to Serbia and revoked his detention order.

Silvana Kochovska 14 August 2019 20:56
