Basketball coach David Blatt reveals he has multiple sclerosis

Tel Aviv, 20 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball coach David Blatt has been diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), the Israeli-American said Monday in an open letter.

Blatt, 60, learned he had the auto-immune disease a few months ago, he wrote in an open letter on the website of Greek basketball club Olympiacos, of which he is the head coach.

“When I got over the initial shock and pain of understanding how this would and could change my life from today going forward, I decided I wasn’t giving in to anything,” Blatt said.

“I was only going to adapt and adjust and find ways to continue my life as normally as possible. Τhe first thing I did was go back to my basketball coaching methodology of solving and overcoming difficulties.”

Blatt has primarily worked in Europe but coached the Cavaliers from 2014 to January 2016. He led the team to the NBA finals in 2015, losing to the Golden States Warriors, before being replaced by his assistant Tyronn Lue midway through the next season.

He has won multiple championships in Europe including the 2014 Euroleague title, the 2018 EuroCup and Olympic bronze with Russia in 2012.

After explaining the ramifications of the disease on his physical strength, Blatt noted that its cause is unknown and the cure non-existent.

“I am a coach and my job is to lead and teach and inspire a lot of people,” Blatt wrote. “Not being as agile or active doesn’t affect my ability to do those things.

“I am fortunate. I have great doctors trainers physical therapists and management that accept my disabilities and help me overcome.”