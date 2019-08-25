0_Sport.PortalMoreScoresSport.Slajder

Axel Reymond, Alice Franco win at 33rd Ohrid Swimming Marathon

Axel Reymond from France and Italy's Alice Franco were the winners at Saturday's 33rd Ohrid Swimming Marathon 25km-long race, held as part of FINA's UltraMarathon Swim Series.   

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 August 2019 15:00
