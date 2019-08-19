0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Authorities to seek explanation from Kosovo for potato, honey import ban

North Macedonia's authorities would seek an explanation from Kosovo for Prishtina's ban on potato and honey imports from the country, as well as the international standards in line with which the ban had been imposed.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 19 August 2019 15:12
