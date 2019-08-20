0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

Authorities step up measures against African swine fever

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev and Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski told a press conference on Tuesday that radical measures were in place against African swine fever and its consequences, which could cause severe  damage to pig-breeding and negatively affect the entire economy of the country.

Nevenka Nikolikj 20 August 2019 18:32
