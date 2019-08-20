Authorities step up measures against African swine fever

Related Articles
Bekteshi: We’re convinced Kosovo would meet requirements for fish import at earliest
20 August 2019 19:36
North Macedonia, Bulgaria sign memo of cooperation in local self-government
20 August 2019 16:20
Janeva: I feel no guilt over Racket
20 August 2019 16:04
MASIT wants President Pendarovski to promote IT industry
20 August 2019 14:48
Skopje and Prishtina seeking solution to trade dispute
20 August 2019 14:02
12 municipalities awarded grants and loans for infrastructural projects
20 August 2019 13:40
Провери го и оваClose
-
US to toughen pathway to citizenship for immigrants using benefits12 August 2019 20:41
-
African swine fever: Ban on import of pork from Serbia12 August 2019 15:34
-
Measures against African swine fever taken, outbreak isn’t ruled out7 August 2019 19:01