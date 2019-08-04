0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Athens will follow every step Skopje takes: Alternate Foreign Minister

Athens will follow every step Skopje takes making sure it is within the frameworks we've defined, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece's Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said, MIA reports from Athens.

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 4 August 2019 14:46
