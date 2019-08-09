ArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderLocal NewsNational CorrespondentsPolitics

Artists urge authorities to save Ohrid’s UNESCO status

All artists invited to perform at the 2019 Ohrid Summer Festival say they are captivated by the beauty of Lake Ohrid and the city all the while calling for more efforts to preserve the natural heritage.

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 9 August 2019 19:19
