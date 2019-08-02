Arsenal break club transfer fee record by signing striker Pepe

London, 1 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Arsenal broke their club transfer fee record Thursday as they completed the signing of Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille for 72 million pounds.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract and will wear the No 19 shirt at the London club.

“Nicolas is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery said.

“Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining.

“He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

Pepe scored 35 goals in 74 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille.

“Being here is very emotional,” said Pepe. “I have come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward.

“It was important to make the right decision and I am convinced that Arsenal is the right choice.”

Pepe is the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history, behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Virgil van Dijk.