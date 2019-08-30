0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCivil SocietyMakedonija.Slajder

Ambassador Samuel Zhbogar to present EU Investigative Journalism Awards

Ambassador Samuel Zhbogar will present the EU Investigative Journalism Awards for stories published in 2018 and related to freedom of expression, rule of law, transparency, abuse of power and fundamental rights, corruption and organized crime.

Magdalena Reed 30 August 2019 10:57

