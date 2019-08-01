60 killed in Aden twin attacks, Yemeni official says

Sana’a, 1 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least 60 people were killed on Thursday in two attacks targeting security facilities in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, a government minister said.

The attacks hit a camp during a military parade and a police station in the government-controlled port city.

“The tally of both attacks has surged to more than 60 fatalities and dozens of injured people,” Minister of Human Rights Mohammed Askar wrote on Twitter.

The missile attack on the camp in the western section of Aden was claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the car bombing that took place near the police station, located in central Aden.

Askar blamed the bombing on al-Qaeda militants, who are active in the impoverished country.

The victims included Brigadier Munir al-Yafi, the commander of the so-called Security Belt’s First Support Brigade, who was killed in the attack on the parade.

The Security Belt is a force trained and supported by the United Arab Emirates, a key partner in a Saudi-led military alliance fighting in Yemen against Iran-linked Houthi rebels.

Rebel spokesman Yahya Sarie said in a press statement they had targeted the parade with a drone and a ballistic missile.

He added that military and economic facilities in the Saudi-led coalition’s countries were “legitimate” targets and called on civilians and foreign companies to avoid “these targets.”

Aden became the provisional capital of the Saudi-backed government after the rebels overran Yemen’s capital Sana’a in late 2014 in what has been a devastating power struggle.

Also on Thursday, Pro-Houthi television al-Masirah reported that the rebels had fired a missile against a “military target” in Dammam, an economic hub in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

There has been no official Saudi comment.

In recent months, the Houthis have intensified their missile and drone attacks into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s conflict has intensified since March 2015, when the Houthis first advanced on Aden, prompting Saudi Arabia and Sunni allies to start an air campaign against the Shiite group.

The Saudis fear that Iran, their regional rival, is backing the Houthis in order to secure a foothold in the Arabian Peninsula.