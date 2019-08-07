0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesNational CorrespondentsPoliticsVideo statement

125 professional soldiers join North Macedonia’s Army

Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska attended Wednesday an event at a military barracks in Veles to hand over employment contracts to 125 soldiers who are joining the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Antoanela Dimitrievska, Veles 7 August 2019 16:45
