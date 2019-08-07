125 professional soldiers join North Macedonia’s Army

Related Articles
Measures against African swine fever taken, outbreak isn’t ruled out
7 August 2019 19:01
Court rejects detention request for ex-Central Registry head
7 August 2019 17:53
Criminal Court: Morina won’t be extradited to Serbia
7 August 2019 17:19
Remembering the 2016 deadly flood
7 August 2019 15:52
If someone breaks the law will not be protected: Shekerinska on “Racket” case
7 August 2019 14:04
“Citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia” enters ‘nationality’ field
7 August 2019 13:07
