12 municipalities awarded grants and loans for infrastructural projects

As of Tuesday, 165 million denars (about 2,7 million euros) are at a disposal of twelve municipalities to fund infrastructural projects through the World Bank-funded Municipal Service Improvement Project, implemented by the Ministry of Finance.

Bisera Altiparmakova 20 August 2019 13:40
