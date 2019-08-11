ArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderLocal NewsNational Correspondents

11th ‘Bosh Fest’ opens in Gevgelija

The 11th annual ‘Bosh Fest’ opened in Gevgelija on Thursday with a screening of four short films. The festival is held in honor of the late actor Boshko Bozadzievski from Gevgelija.

Ilija Manolov, Gevgelija 23 August 2019 11:31

