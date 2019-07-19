Zverev hopes feud with ex-manager Apey ends soon; criticises Lendl

Alexander Zverev hopes for an end of his legal dispute with former agent Patricio Apey in order to fully concentrate on his tennis again as he also questioned the work ethic of his coach Ivan Lendl.

“Hopefully this issue won’t be an issue any more soon,” Zverev told reporters on Thursday ahead of next week’s tournament in his birthtown of Hamburg.

“It will become clearer over the next days. Everything will be slowly cleared up so that I can completely concentrate on tennis again.”

The reigning ATP Finals champions Zverev went out in the first round at Wimbledon recent and suggested afterwards that he was distracted lately by the management issue. He split with Apey despite a vaild contract.

Zverev also said he has talked with Lendl and asked him to concentrate more on this job.

“Sometimes we go on the practice court. The training is over two hours. And for half an hour he stands with his back to me and tells me about his round of golf,” Zverev said, adding that Lendl‘s main current topics were “golf and his little dog.”

Zverev said he would continue with Lendl but did not say when the former great would be with him for tournaments again.

“Many things will change,” Zverev added as he tries to get back on winning tracks, as he is yet to lift a trophy this year.

The 23-year-old Monaco resident will play for the first time since 2016 in Hamburg where he was a semi-finalist on his 2014 debut. The past two years he played in Washington, winning the title on both occasions.

“I wanted to be at home this year, play in Hamburg again,” he said, returning to a place “where I know I am at home, the public will be behind me and where I know I am liked.”

Zverev is among three top-10 players at the Rothenbaum tennis centre, alongside French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and Fabio Fognini.