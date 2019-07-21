Zidane urges Bale to leave Real Madrid as soon as possible

Madrid, 21 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Gareth Bale should leave Real Madrid as soon as possible, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday after the club’s first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Zidane gave 22 players a run-out in the 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston with 11 playing the first half and 11 in the second period but Bale was left watching from the stands.

Asked why he had been left out Zidane said after the game: “He has not been called up because I think the club is trying to work out his departure.”

Asked if that meant Bale’s departure from Real Madrid was imminent he said: “I’m not going get into that.

“If it’s tomorrow [that he goes] then all the better. Better for him too.”

Zidane was asked if it was personal between the player and the coach. He added: “It’s not personal. A moment comes when you do these things. I have nothing against Gareth.”

Zidane was then asked: “Bale has always said he wants to stay; has that changed?”

He replied: “It will, in 24 hours or 48 hours. The situation will change for the good of everyone.”

Real Madrid were beaten by goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry. Rodrygo Goes scored Madrid’s consolation.