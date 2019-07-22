0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Zaev says Mitsotakis experienced politician who means his country well

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is an experienced politician who surely means his country, its neighbors and the entire Balkan region well, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with Greek TV station Alpha made three days prior the July 7 snap elections in Greece, MIA reports from Athens.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 July 2019 13:00
Back to top button
Close