Zaev: Published prank is an attempt to discredit our NATO goals

Anti-NATO structures stand behind the phone conversations, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev commented on the audio posted on YouTube by Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, adding that they want to threaten the country's strategic goal to join the Alliance.

Magdalena Reed 9 July 2019 14:37
