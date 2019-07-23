0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Zaev: Macedonians did not appropriate others’ history, Gruevski did

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says in Facebook post that he has spoken on many occasions about the abuse of history for political aims and that the former authorities had conflicted the country with all neighbors through its antiquity attempt, keeping it in isolation for a decade.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 July 2019 20:26
