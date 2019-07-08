0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaev congratulates Mitsotakis in phone call

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call on Monday for winning the elections, and the two of them have jointly voiced hope for continuing cooperation between North Macedonia and Greece. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 8 July 2019 16:13

