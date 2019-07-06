0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Zaev-Brnabikj: ‘One Stop Shop’ project to be inaugurated by end of July

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabikj at Friday's meeting on the sidelines of the Western Balkans Summit in Poznań discussed speeding up a process on finalizing the works of the ‘One Stop Shop’ project at Tabanovce border crossing.

Silvana Kochovska 5 July 2019 21:57
