World number one Barty stunned by Riske; top three men through

London, 9 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – World number one Ashleigh Barty has been eliminated from Wimbledon by American Alison Riske in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 shock in the last 16 on Monday.

“Tough one to swallow but I lost to a better player,” said Barty, who was on a 15-match unbeaten streak, which started with her French Open win in June.

“I think I started well. I was sticking to how I wanted to play. Overall I didn’t play a poor match.”

There were no shocks in the men’s draw as the top three seeds, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, all advanced to the quarter-finals with straight-sets victories.

One consolation for Barty’s exit is that she will keep her number-one status after world number three Karolina Pliskova crashed out with a 6-4, 5-7, 11-13 defeat to compatriot Karolina Muchova.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams advanced with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Spain’s Carla Suarez-Navarro in 63 minutes to meet Riske in the last eight.

Ukrainian eighth seed Elina Svitolina, who dismissed Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2, faces Muchova in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, former world number one Simona Halep has ended Cori Gauff’s sensational Wimbledon run by beating the 15-year-old American 6-3, 6-3 in the last 16.

“I wasn’t feeling 100% today,” said Gauff, who asked for a medical timeout in the second set.

“I still tried my best. Simona played really well.”

At 5-2 down in the second set, Gauff saved two match points, but she conceded defeat on Halep’s third opportunity as the 27-year-old Romanian secured her quarter-final spot after 75 minutes.

Aged 15 years and 122 days, Gauff is the youngest entrant in the fourth round of a grand slam since Russian Anna Kournikova at the 1996 US Open.

“It’s a huge thing that she’s able to play in the fourth round of Wimbledon. It’s a great performance,” Halep commented on Gauff, who will break into the world’s top 150.

“I think, if she keeps going, she will be top 10 soon.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is out after surrendering a first-set lead to fall 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to British home favourite Jo Konta, who plays another Czech, Barbora Strycova, next.

In the men’s draw, eight-time champion Federer is one result from claiming a milestone 100th Wimbledon win after his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The 37-year-old Swiss has never lost a fourth-round contest at Wimbledon in his record-breaking 17th appearance at this stage.

“I think you can always lose a grand slam in that first week – but you can’t win it,” said Federer.

“If you get through it with energy in the tank you’re in a good position.”

Federer moves on to a grand-slam quarter-final for a record-extending 55th time and plays Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.

The Japanese eighth seed dismissed Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

World number one Djokovic is second behind Federer on major quarter-final appearances with 45 after the defending Wimbledon champion brushed aside Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Nadal eased through to the next phase with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Portugal’s Joao Sousa on Centre Court.

Djokovic will meet David Goffin next after the Belgian dispatched Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (11-9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Spanish world number two Nadal will face American Sam Querrey next after his 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) triumph over compatriot Tennys Sandgren.

Gauff’s success started on the same Court One with a victory over her idol, five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams, in the first round.

It was clear that talented teenager Gauff had won the hearts of the British public, especially after she rallied from two match points down in her stunning Centre Court debut against Polona Hercog in the previous round.

Gauff found herself in the same position at 5-2 down in the second set, with Halep afforded two match points.

Gasps echoed around Court One as a challenged decision gave Gauff’s quarter-final hopes a slim chance, as its outcome erased the first match point by millimetres.

But, on the next match point, the tears of joy she had shed at the start of her run were replaced by tears of disappointment as her final shot of the tournament was a wide forehand.

Halep will move on to face China’s Zhang Shuai after she prevailed 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.