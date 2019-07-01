Wimbledon champion Djokovic begins defence with Kohlschreiber win 

Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic survived some early challenges before prevailing against Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 victory in the opening defence of his title on Monday.

As a result, Djokovic maintained a stellar record of first round matches at grand slam events, where he has not fallen at the first hurdle since the 2006 Australian Open.

However the world number one, who is aiming for his fifth championship at the All-England Club, had to fight through a slow start against Kohlschreiber.

Djokovic double-faulted before his serve was broken in the opening game by good groundstroke play from Kohlschreiber.

Djokovic’s nerves may have been a cautious approach to Kohlschreiber because he was beaten by the world number 57 at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

The 15-time grand slam champion recovered quickly to break back twice and moved 3-1 in front, but Djokovic faced three more break points before he could consolidate that advantage.

Djokovic rallied to take the first set but at the start of the the next frame, there was still a hint of potential for an opening day upset.

Kohlschreiber’s clever approach in bringing points closer to the net had Djokovic rattled.

The reigning three-slam champion tried to match his 35-year-old opponent at his own game, but Djokovic netted his sliced return to fall 2-0 behind in the second set.

Again, Djokovic fought back to level the terms on serve and he roared after breaking Kohlschreiber in the 11th game to erase any doubts against him.

The supreme 32-year-old Serb finally asserted his top seed position in the match when he cemented a two-set lead with an overwhelming delivery.

In the third set, Djokovic paved his way for victory with a break at 3-3 and secured his second round place with a cross-court forehand after two hours and two minutes.

Earlier, last year’s Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson progressed safely to the second round of the 2019 Championships with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in London on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who lost to Djokovic in the 2018 final, faced three early break points but secured a break of his own to serve out the first set in 28 minutes.

Anderson broke Herbert’s serve twice more in the third set to wrap up his 19th Wimbledon win on his 40th appearance at a grand slam.

“Different expectations coming in right now given that I’ve not played many matches this year,” said Anderson, who returned at the Queen’s Club event after a three-month absence due to an elbow injury.

“I think there’s a lot of positives I can take from today, and hopefully I’ll be able to keep building on that.”

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka is also through with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 result against Belgium’s Ruben Bemelmans.

Roberto Bautista-Agut of Spain moved into round two after a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk.

In the women’s draw, former world number one Simona Halep conquered Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5 and third seed Karolina Pliskova is also through.

The Czech 27-year-old brushed aside China’s Lin Zhu 6-2,7-6, but 10th seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is out after falling 6-2, 6-4 to Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova.

Two-time grand slam semi-finalist Madison Keys, the 17th-seeded American, had no trouble in dispatching Thailand’s Luksika Kumkhum 6-3, 6-2.

Ukrainian eighth seed Elina Svitolina also progressed with ease in a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Australia’s Daria Gavrilova. She goes on to face Margarita Gasparyan following the Russian’s 6-4, 6-4 success over German Anna-Lena Friedsham.

Australian and US Open title holder Naomi Osaka of Japan opens later against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.