What happened at Stonewall?

1 July 2019

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, a series of clashes in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood that’s now remembered as a pivotal event in the birth of the gay liberation movement of the ’70s and ’80s. (In fact, it’s the reason Pride Month is in June.) The Stonewall riots led to the first Gay Pride Parade a year later in 1970, and those who participated in the six days of unrest in and around the Stonewall Inn played a broad and vital role in the history of the fight for LGBTQ equality.

But in order to grasp exactly how much has changed since then (and what hasn’t), it’s important to understand what life was like for queer Americans in the late 1960s—specifically, the laws and general mistreatment that laid the groundwork for why it happened, and why it happened at the Stonewall Inn.

What were the Stonewall riots?

The Stonewall riots are also known as the Stonewall uprising: the word “riot” suggests that it was one isolated and exclusively-violent event, but the conflicts between NYPD and protestors went on for days after the inciting incident.

In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, four police officers raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar and dance club in New York City’s Greenwich Village. They began to arrest patrons who hadn’t yet cleared out of the bar for drinking in a space that was operating without a liquor license (more on that later). The officers also demanded identification from those wearing clothes and makeup they considered unlawfully gender-inappropriate.

This had all happened at the Stonewall Inn before—and at every gay bar across New York City—but this night was different.

“We walked out onto Christopher Street,” Stonewall Inn patron and witness Michael Levine recalled in a Storycorp recording, “and there are what look like 100 police cars facing the entrance and crowds of people looking at us.”

Some accounts point to a delay in the police wagons’ arrival as one reason a bottlenecked crowd began to form outside; others say that after long, wearying years of persecution, the clientele had understandably had it once and for all. A commonly agreed-upon tipping point came when one lesbian who was struck by a police officer’s club after resisting arrest implored the crowd, “Why don’t you guys do something?”

Do something, they did. Stonewall patrons and their supporters began hurling coins and other objects at the growing police and fire department presence. Ten police officers barricaded themselves inside the bar during the riot; the crowd burned the barricade. Drag queens and trans women of color held the line amid the melee.

“The drag queens, they’re the ones who said to the police, ‘We’re not leaving.’ And they formed a chorus line outside, in front of the bar. And they stood there, dancing in the street. They were all Puerto Rican drag queens and Irish cops,” Levine recalled.

“There was more anger and more fight the second night,” Stonewall participant Danny Garvin says in the PBS documentary Stonewall Uprising. “There was no going back now, there was no going back, there was no, we had discovered a power that we weren’t even aware that we had.”

In the ensuing days, the escalating brutality of the police and the protestors’ pushback became national news. It also inspired gay, lesbian and trans groups to organize, and led to the first U.S. gay pride parades in New York, L.A., Chicago and San Francisco one year later.

Why did the Stonewall Riots happen?

Raids had become commonplace at gay bars during that time, because N. Y. State Liquor Authority laws had rendered those bars illegal—the SLA wouldn’t issue a liquor license to any establishment that served a “disorderly” clientele (and, apparently, being gay fell under their umbrella of “disorderly” conduct). As such, if a gay bar wanted to operate, they had to do it illegally. This is how the mafia, specifically the Genovese crime family, became proprietors of the Stonewall Inn.

Further, for openly gay and transgender people, it was basically illegal to even exist back then. With the exception of Illinois, every state had criminalized sodomy in laws specifically targeting gay men; in New York, it was also against the law to wear “the apparel of the other sex.”

According to historian David Carter’s book Stonewall: The Riots That Sparked the Gay Revolution, late activist Dick Leitsch wrote that these events happened at Stonewall because unlike other NYC gay bars of the time, it was a place that gave drag queens, trans women and homeless gay youth a place to go for the low admission price of $3 a night.

“The ‘drags’ and the ‘queens,’ two groups which would find a chilly reception or a barred door at most of the other gay bars and clubs, formed the ‘regulars’ at the Stonewall,” Leitsch wrote. “Another group was even more dependent on the Stonewall: the very young homosexuals and those with no other homes.”

“When it was raided, they fought for it,” he continued. “That, and the fact that they had nothing to lose other than the most tolerant and broadminded gay place in town, explains why the Stonewall riots were begun, led and spearheaded by ‘queens.'”

Who threw the first brick at Stonewall?

No one really knows, though it certainly wasn’t the fictional young white man at the center of Stonewall, Roland Emmerich’s ill-received imagining of the story. But beyond the fact that there’s absolutely no way to prove who officially kicked (or rather, threw) things off, it’s more important to honor the cross-section of people who rallied together to insist upon changing a long, dark period of institutionalized discrimination.

Two of those people, trans activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, will soon be getting a monument that honors the work that too many historical accounts have erased in the decades since Stonewall.