Von der Leyen offers backing to Croatian efforts to join eurozone

Brussels, 30 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The next leader of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed support on Tuesday for Croatia as it strives to join the eurozone and the Schengen freedom of movement area.

“I highly honour the enormous efforts Croatia has undertaken to enter into [the process of accession to the eurozone and Schengen area],” von der Leyen said during a meeting in Zagreb with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

“So I’m at your side,” the German conservative politician said.

Von der Leyen closely echoed the sentiments of the incumbent European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, who said last month that Zagreb was on the right track to join the euro.

The normally border-free Schengen zone is currently composed of 26 European countries, of which 22 are EU member states. Only 19 EU member states are members of the eurozone joint currency community.

Croatia has been a member of the European Union since 2013.

Von der Leyen is to take over at the helm of the EU’s executive on November 1.