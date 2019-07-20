Von der Leyen: North Macedonia and Albania our neighbors, door not to be closed

Skopje, 20 July 2019 (MIA) – European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed the commitment for the European perspective of North Macedonia and Albania.

“These countries are our neighbors,” says von der Leyen in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel.

The EC President says she will promote the start of the accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania after it is assessed that the countries meet criteria, Deutsche Welle reports.

“We should open the negotiations with these countries right after the Council notes that the criteria have been met. We should have our arms extended to these countries. We share the same continent, the same history, we are neighbors. If we close the door to this region, we are damaging ourselves,” says von der Leyen in the interview.

Von der Leyen is set to take over the post European Commission President on November 1.