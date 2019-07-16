0_Magazine.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

VMRO-DPMNE’s Mickoski demands government resignation and snap polls

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski demanded Tuesday the government resigned, paving the way for early parliamentary elections, after two men were arrested as part of extortion investigation.

Bisera Altiparmakova 16 July 2019 17:30
