0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical Parties

VMRO-DPMNE analyses law, SPO incorporation in PPO acceptable

VMRO-DPMNE will put forward specific remarks on the new Law on the Public Prosecutor's Office once it analyzes it, but the incorporation of the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) into the PPO is acceptable for the opposition party.

Ivan Kolekjevski 20 July 2019 16:09
Back to top button
Close